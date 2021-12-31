Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,602 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 122.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

