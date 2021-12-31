Raymond James & Associates Has $18.54 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leidos were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.