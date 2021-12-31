Raymond James & Associates Purchases 50,136 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.