Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.62

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.62 and last traded at C$38.40, with a volume of 58299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

