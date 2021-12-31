Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avalara by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

