Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.52 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.77 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

