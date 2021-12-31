Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.27 and a 200 day moving average of $286.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

