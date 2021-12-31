Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,060 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

