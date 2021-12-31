Amalgamated Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

