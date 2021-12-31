Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,521 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $213.89 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.