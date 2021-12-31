Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 380,365 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51.

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.