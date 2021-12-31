Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Sells $1,249,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

COUR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

