PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $721,950.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
