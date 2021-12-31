PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $721,950.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

