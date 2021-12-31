Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

