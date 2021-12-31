Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,420 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 289,894 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

