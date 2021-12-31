Comparing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SuperCom and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SuperCom and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.28%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 1.04 -$7.87 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 58.47 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.20

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

SuperCom beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

