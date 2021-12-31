WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in WEX by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,074,000 after acquiring an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 240,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 177,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 166,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.21.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $141.44 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.