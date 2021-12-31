Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $122.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.90 million and the highest is $122.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

