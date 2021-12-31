New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.