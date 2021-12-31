New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,751 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 101.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after acquiring an additional 436,345 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

