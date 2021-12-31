Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

