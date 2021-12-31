GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 630,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 186,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

