Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

