Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 465,927 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

