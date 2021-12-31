Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,123 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

