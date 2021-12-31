Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN opened at $9.86 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

