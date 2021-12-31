Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.66. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 11,707 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

