Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.01. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 10,751 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

