BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $241.40

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.40, but opened at $232.99. BioNTech shares last traded at $235.55, with a volume of 12,881 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

