Bill Cronin Sells 25,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00.

XMTR stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.