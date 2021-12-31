CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $16.49. CURO Group shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 112 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $465,708.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

