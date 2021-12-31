Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $1,601,000.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.