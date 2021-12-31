V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 103,285 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

