$21.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $21.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.68 billion to $21.75 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $466.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

