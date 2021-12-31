Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 954,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Playtika has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

