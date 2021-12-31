Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,291 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

