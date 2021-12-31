Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

