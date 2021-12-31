Comparing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. THK pays out 450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares THK and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 0.24% 0.22% 0.13% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and Techtronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.05 billion 1.52 -$96.78 million $0.02 601.51 Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 3.73 $800.76 million N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than THK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for THK and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 1 3 0 0 1.75 Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats THK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

