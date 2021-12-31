Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 42,895 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,895 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.71 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

