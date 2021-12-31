Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 144.9% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

