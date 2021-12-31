Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

