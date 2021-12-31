Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

