State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

