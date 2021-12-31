Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 19.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Oatly Group stock opened at 8.04 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 7.46 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

