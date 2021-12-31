Charles F. Lowrey Sells 93,894 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

