Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,047,407.41 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $341.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 31.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.