Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

