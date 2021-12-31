Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

