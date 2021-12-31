Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vicor by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $670,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $126.06 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

