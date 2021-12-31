Amalgamated Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.